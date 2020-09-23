Home / movies

The Internet Is Loving Netflix’s Sherlock Holmes Spinoff

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most heavily adapted literary characters in history, and if the early buzz is anything to go by, then his kid sister seems set to follow in the family tradition and become a regular fixture on our screens. Netflix’s Enola Holmes arrived on the streaming service today, and is looking to ride a wave of critical acclaim and enthusiasm from subscribers towards launching a multi-film series.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown both produces the movie and plays the title heroine in what’s just her second feature film appearance, and after Godzilla: King of the Monsters marked a disappointing start to her cinematic career, she appears to have made a much better choice for her second outing. Enola Holmes currently boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, and the general consensus is that Netflix have a franchise on their hands.

Henry Cavill’s Sherlock may have stolen most of the headlines for his impossibly buff and handsome interpretation of the world’s most famous detective, but Brown is also winning rave reviews for her performance in the slick mystery thriller, and you can check out some of the reactions to Enola Holmes below.

There are six novels in the series written by Nancy Springer, so Netflix won’t be short of inspiration when it comes to crafting follow-ups, something that will very much be on the cards if Enola Holmes parlays the strong reviews and fan response into big viewing numbers, which it likely will. In fact, it seems like a foregone conclusion at this point that the family friendly adventure is set to take up residence at the pinnacle of the platform’s Top 10 most-watched list and remain there for a long time to come.

