Enola Holmes 2 Reportedly Moving Forward, Henry Cavill Set To Return

Based on a new report, Netflix is moving forward with Enola Holmes 2, and both Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the titular protagonist, and Henry Cavill, who portrays the bespoke Sherlock Holmes, have signed on with the streaming giant for a sequel.

The original film arrived last year to positive reception and spent many a week on the Netflix Top 10 lists across the globe. In fact, the flick went on to rope in 76 million viewers within the first month of its release, turning it into one of the company’s most successful originals. Based on the mystery fiction novel series of the same name, the story follows an alternate timeline where the Holmes brothers have a 14-year-old sister who’s been gifted with the same intellectual prowess and deduction skills as her siblings, thus making Enola a prime candidate to share in detective adventures of her own.

According to What’s On Netflix, a reliable outlet dedicated to covering the news of the eponymous streaming service, a listing that they’ve seen recently pretty much confirms that a follow-up pic is in development, and the Stranger Things star and The Witcher actor are both returning as their respective characters. It’s still unclear whether Sam Claflin will also reprise his role as Mycroft, but having him show up isn’t entirely out of question.

Of course, the director and cast have repeatedly expressed interest in continuing to adapt the books, and given the overwhelming reaction to the original, it was pretty obvious from the start that the producers would opt for another installment. Additionally, we’ve heard some hearsay that suggests Enola Holmes 2 will introduce even more characters from the world of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s work, not to mention that everyone’s favorite new Sherlock is also going to get a much bigger role in the next entry, which makes the prospects of this outing all the more exciting.

