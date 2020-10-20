Enola Holmes Is Officially One Of Netflix’s Biggest Movies Ever

Netflix may have jumped the gun when they finally unveiled their Top 10 most-watched original movies back in July, because the list is already looking completely different after the streaming service released a series of major titles throughout the summer, many of which have now proven to be among the most popular in-house projects ever.

The rankings are even more subject to change in the near future with Adam Sandler inevitably dominating once again with his latest comedy Hubie Halloween, while Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 is currently the most-watched title in the library around the world. Of course, it also shouldn’t come as a surprise to discover that Enola Holmes is more than living up to the hype as well.

The acclaimed literary adaptation was breaking records for weeks after it was unleashed last month, rocketing to the number one position in 78 countries across the planet and riding a wave of buzz, momentum and adulation to huge viewership numbers. Netflix have finally released the official data, though, and the first adventure for Millie Bobby Brown’s plucky heroine was seen by 76 million households over four weeks.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The sleuth was just pipped by Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard, which racked up 78 million views, but still came out ahead of Jamie Foxx’s superhero blockbuster Project Power. To give you an indication how how good a year Netflix are having, six of their ten most-watched originals ever have all debuted since March, and you can check out the full list below.

Extraction – 99 million

Bird Box – 89 million

Spenser Confidential – 85 million

6 Underground – 83 million

The Old Guard – 78 million

Enola Holmes – 76 Million

Project Power – 75 Million

Murder Mystery – 73 million

The Kissing Booth 2 – 66 million

The Irishman – 64 million

Director Harry Bradbeer has said that he wants to make at least five sequels, and based on how popular Enola Holmes is turning out to be already, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he’s going to get that chance.