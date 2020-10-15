2 Adam Sandler Movies Have Been Dominating Netflix For A Week Straight

Comedies are doing quite well on Netflix right now, as American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, Employee of the Month, The Grinch and The Croods are all occupying spots on the service’s Top 10 Movies list. And rounding out that chart of funny flicks are two Adam Sandler efforts that have been holding steady throughout the last week – one brand new and another a classic 90s favorite.

Sandler’s recent outing Hubie Halloween is maintaining its #1 spot on the list of most-watched movies, which makes perfect sense considering how much viewers have been enjoying the film since its release earlier this month. In it, Sandler plays the lead role of the titular Hubie, a good intentioned but quirky citizen of a small town who finds himself at the center of a murder mystery during the year’s spookiest season.

Despite its popularity, Hubie Halloween has recently been dethroned by The Haunting of Bly Manor as the platform’s overall most-viewed piece of content, but second place still isn’t something to scoff at. Either way, the film will probably remain on the charts for at least another week or two.

Meanwhile, the actor’s 90s comedy Big Daddy is hanging out at #9 on the Top 10 Movies list, which isn’t anything new, as it’s been bouncing around various spots on the chart since it dropped on Netflix on the 4th. This one tells the story of a slacker who loses his girlfriend and then takes an opportunity to adopt a young child in an effort to win her back. It’s got plenty of the kind of laughs you can expect from a Sandler comedy, so if you’ve missed out on it all this time, now’s your chance to catch up.

All in all, it’s a good month for fans of one of Hollywood’s biggest names, then. Of course, this isn’t the only instance where two Adam Sandler films have been very popular on Netflix at the same time, and if we’re being real, it’s probably not going to be the last, either.