Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween Dethroned As Netflix’s #1 Title

Since being released last Friday, Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor has been putting the chills to subscribers, with some apparently even being too scared to sleep. All this buzz means that Bly Manor has now overtaken Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween to become the most popular title on the streaming platform, with other entries in today’s Top 10 including some shows and movies that have had strong staying power in recent weeks.

Hubie Halloween was an instant hit on Netflix, again demonstrating that Sandler can do little wrong when it comes to drawing in audiences. Indeed, it seems that the Internet is already pushing for a sequel to the seasonal comedy. Mike Flanagan’s Bly Manor, meanwhile, arrived on the streamer’s most popular titles chart on Saturday morning as the second most-watched piece of content on the service, but the strong response to the show has pushed it into the top spot as of today.

Outside of the Halloween-friendly Bly Manor and Hubie, the buzzy series Emily in Paris is at third place on the list, while American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules takes the fourth slot. For a sequel to a franchise that’s been through many iterations, it’s a bit surprising that viewers have taken to Girls’ Rules so quickly, but it’s probably best not to underestimate the appetite for comedies on the site.

Filling out the rest of the Top 10 on Netflix today, we have the documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, longtime favorite Schitt’s Creek, The 100, Evil, Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and the musical children’s animation Cocomelon.

With nine episodes of about an hour or so in length, it’s likely that The Haunting of Bly Manor will continue to keep a high position in the rankings over the next week, as people finish off the series or jump in for the first time. It may also be a sign of the Halloween season that so many folks are flocking to a program that’s already being marked as just as creepy as its predecessor, The Haunting of Hill House.

Tell us, though, have you had a chance to check out The Haunting of Bly Manor yet? If so, feel free to share your thoughts on it in the comments section down below.