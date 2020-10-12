New Netflix Show Is So Scary That Viewers Say They Can’t Sleep

The Haunting of Hill House exploded out of nowhere in 2018 to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the year, riding a wave of critical acclaim as it quickly and deservedly gained a reputation as one of the best horror shows of the modern era. As a result, expectations for follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor were sky high, even if the second season has no connection to the first other than several recurring cast members.

Adapting Henry James’ novella The Turn of the Screw and several of the author’s other short stories, those expecting a carbon copy of Hill House might find themselves disappointed, because Bly Manor is a much slower burning affair, one that focuses on the characters and their various respective tragedies rather than relying on jump scares. The series is shrouded in a thick cloak of mystery that slowly unravels throughout the nine episodes, and it makes for a compelling watch.

Creator Mike Flanagan should be commended for taking such a vastly different approach when it would have no doubt been much easier to simply rehash everything that worked the first time around, but that doesn’t mean The Haunting of Bly Manor isn’t terrifying. In fact, many Netflix users have been finding themselves unable to sleep after finishing the show, and you can check out just some of the reactions online below.

still recovering from the last episode of bly manor, how am I suppose to sleep tonight when I can’t stop crying about dani, jamie and hannah — k (@goslingsoul) October 12, 2020

Binged all of haunting of bly manor in one day and now i can’t sleep 😀 — lovesick annie (@annieviolegrace) October 12, 2020

I binge watched “The haunting of Bly Manor” and now I can’t go to sleep without seeing the woman who has no face pic.twitter.com/t6LnvcsUso — عائشة (@aishathepoet) October 12, 2020

The reviews are in!! I weep uncontrollably watching the haunting of bly manor too! Thank u mike Flanagan I can’t fucking sleep — batnana (@hannahbatnana) October 12, 2020

yeah i can't sleep bc of what happened 😃 https://t.co/IHEUuUhnF3 — chan ☂︎ watched bly manor (@dieg0hargreev3s) October 12, 2020

Been watching the haunting of Bly manor all night now I’m scared and can’t sleep — L I V (@livvybobs) October 12, 2020

So if I ever watch a horror movie I can never sleep. Last night mum and I watched The haunting of bly manor and when I tell you I couldn't leave my guard down and sleep until 2am — simmi 🐍 (@bisexualtahani) October 12, 2020

I lied. I can’t sleep. Damn you Haunting of Bly Manor! https://t.co/DGhvYhbeoh pic.twitter.com/ICxJkPppPf — After me comes Kalashnikov (@naturally_tm) October 11, 2020

tfw you can't get back to sleep bc you started thinking about bly manor and it made you cry all over again — electric moogaloo (@mugikamui) October 11, 2020

Watched a couple eps of the haunting of bly manor and for what? So I can be paranoid and not be able to sleep until 6am. Lmao and like yes the show isn’t too scary I guess? But boy does it play with your mind. 😭 — nicky. ミ☆🇵🇷 (@iriswestallenss) October 11, 2020

I woke up because I hat a nightmare about haunting of bly manor and now I can't sleep anymore 🤠 — cara🧡🎃 (@miajoh3) October 11, 2020

can’t sleep cause of how traumatized i am by the bly manor finale — gheeda (@kehlanimila) October 11, 2020

I’m the one who begged for haunting of bly manor to come out earlier and I’m also the one who can’t sleep anymore. — mollie (@itsmolliedoll) October 11, 2020

Revealing too much about The Haunting of Bly Manor would be delving too far into spoiler territory, but suffice it to say, the sophomore run will prove to be one of Netflix’s most popular shows in the buildup to Halloween, and there’s an eerie atmosphere pouring out of almost every frame that will certainly leave you feeling pretty creeped out by the end.