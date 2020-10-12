Home / tv

New Netflix Show Is So Scary That Viewers Say They Can’t Sleep

The Haunting of Hill House exploded out of nowhere in 2018 to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the year, riding a wave of critical acclaim as it quickly and deservedly gained a reputation as one of the best horror shows of the modern era. As a result, expectations for follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor were sky high, even if the second season has no connection to the first other than several recurring cast members.

Adapting Henry James’ novella The Turn of the Screw and several of the author’s other short stories, those expecting a carbon copy of Hill House might find themselves disappointed, because Bly Manor is a much slower burning affair, one that focuses on the characters and their various respective tragedies rather than relying on jump scares. The series is shrouded in a thick cloak of mystery that slowly unravels throughout the nine episodes, and it makes for a compelling watch.

Creator Mike Flanagan should be commended for taking such a vastly different approach when it would have no doubt been much easier to simply rehash everything that worked the first time around, but that doesn’t mean The Haunting of Bly Manor isn’t terrifying. In fact, many Netflix users have been finding themselves unable to sleep after finishing the show, and you can check out just some of the reactions online below.

Revealing too much about The Haunting of Bly Manor would be delving too far into spoiler territory, but suffice it to say, the sophomore run will prove to be one of Netflix’s most popular shows in the buildup to Halloween, and there’s an eerie atmosphere pouring out of almost every frame that will certainly leave you feeling pretty creeped out by the end.

