Enola Holmes Now The #1 Netflix Movie In 78 Countries, Breaking Records

In case you hadn’t noticed, Enola Holmes arrived on Netflix yesterday, and has already rocketed to the top of the streaming service’s list of most popular titles. The literary adaptation has firmly captured the imagination of subscribers around the world, winning rave reviews and handing the platform a brand new franchise on a plate.

The movie is also looking like it could set some viewership records for Netflix, having scored the biggest debut the streaming site has seen since March, and is well on the way to becoming one of the company’s most-watched original films ever. Extraction may have set the bar pretty high after racking up 90 million streams in the first four weeks it was available, but if Enola Holmes maintains the current trajectory, Chris Hemsworth’s R-rated actioner could find itself dislodged in short order.

In fact, the frothy adventure is now the number one movie on Netflix in 78 countries around the world, an impressive feat under any circumstances but even more so when you consider that it was only released earlier this week. At this rate, Enola Holmes looks set to dominate both the online conversation and the most-watched list for the rest of the month at least, until subscribers turn their attention to all the horror content on the way in the run up to Halloween.

History has been rewritten.#EnolaHolmes, the second day after its premiere, is the first title in our 6-month history reaching #1 spot in ALL countries. 🏆 #1 in 78 out of 78 monitored countries

⚽ 780 points Flawless victory!https://t.co/52PuuTweq7 pic.twitter.com/VeVr4vBOAh — flixpatrol (@flixpatrol) September 25, 2020

Warner Bros.’ loss has very much been Netflix’s gain here, with the studio selling the distribution rights back in April due to the continued uncertainty created by the Coronavirus pandemic. There’s very little chance Enola Holmes would have generated anywhere near this level of sustained buzz if it had been released into theaters, and now the leader in the streaming wars has a critically acclaimed franchise and a major success story on their hands.