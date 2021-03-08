Henry Cavill Reportedly Talking With Dwayne Johnson About Making Superman/Black Adam Fight Happen

The final nail appears to have been hammered into his leading man status thanks to J.J. Abrams’ reboot, but we should still expect Henry Cavill to make his presence felt at least somewhere across the DCEU’s upcoming slate after the actor extended his contract as the DCEU’s Superman last summer. The most obvious candidate by far is Black Adam and that’s for a number of reasons, not least the long-running comic book rivalry between the two characters.

Dwayne Johnson has been attached to play the titular antihero since as far back as 2007, so it’s clearly a passion project for the action icon. And now that he’s arguably the single biggest movie star on the planet, he’s got the clout to do pretty much whatever he wants. The 48 year-old is heavily involved in the creation and development of all of his output, and you can be sure that he didn’t agree to join Warner Bros. and DC Films’ shared universe if he wasn’t going to get everything that he asked for.

Not only that, but Johnson will also produce Black Adam through his Seven Bucks banner, which was co-founded by his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, who also happens to be Henry Cavill’s manager. Throw in his constant calling out of Superman and admission that he wants to see the two titans throw down in the future, and everything appears to be falling into place for an epic collision.

Indeed, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Cavill has recently spoken to Johnson about making the fight a reality, and it could conceivably happen as soon as Black Adam, which is finally set to start shooting next month. The two superheroes have similar abilities and skill sets, and it would be great for fans not just to see Cavill’s Superman back on their screens, but to have him battle against someone just as powerful.