Dwayne Johnson Teases A Showdown Between Black Adam And Superman

DC FanDome certainly didn’t disappoint, with the virtual event revealing full-length trailers for the Snyder Cut of Justice League and Matt Reeves’ The Batman, along with a ton of new information on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and an official title for the newly-rebranded Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Not to be outdone, one-man hype machine Dwayne Johnson took center stage and gave fans their first look at official concept art from Black Adam, and even though we didn’t get to see the character in motion, it already looks to be completely uncharted territory for an actor who can usually be found in relatively straightforward action blockbusters.

The biggest and highest-paid movie star in the world venturing into the superhero genre for the first time is a massive development for the DCEU, and it certainly looks as though Black Adam won’t be shying away from the wilder and more fantastical aspects of the antihero’s comic book roots.

Furthermore, Johnson was asked which of the DCEU’s other marquee names he’d like to share the screen with, and the first person he came up with was Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, although that seems to be largely based on his longtime friendship with his Fast and Furious and Red Notice co-star.

“The question is, ‘If you could take any decent character to join you and adventure, what would it be and why?’. The number one choice on who I would love to take with me on an adventure would be Wonder Woman, and I’ll tell you why. No, I know what you guys are thinking, ‘Of course you would Rock!’. No, no, look Gal is my friend. She’s a very good friend of mine, but the character of Wonder Woman is one that I have such a tremendous amount of respect for I’ve always thought that this combination of Wonder Woman and Black Adam would make an incredible pairing, so this idea that we would go on an adventure together is something very cool.”

Having teased the possibility several times in the past, the 48 year-old also once again reiterated his desire to see Black Adam go head-to-head with Henry Cavill’s Superman, which would be an epic battle that would make Man of Steel‘s third act destruction of Metropolis look like a gentle stroll by comparison.

“The other part to this answer is, you know, I always thought that it might be cool to hang out with Superman. That would be cool right, I mean we’re kind of similar in terms of our powers, our strengths, our speeds because look, at the end of the day you never know. Black Adam and Superman could become friends, or they won’t.”

With Cavill having recently extended his contract to continue playing the Big Blue Boy Scout, the potential is definitely there for him to show up in a Black Adam sequel. Or, the studio might even have plans for him in the first movie but are keeping their cards close to the chest for the time being. Time will tell.