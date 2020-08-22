Meet The Suicide Squad With Brand New Character Images

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad was a famously troubled production, one that clearly bore the grubby fingerprints of studio interference, with the director admitting on countless occasions since that the movie that hit theaters was not the one he had initially signed up for. For a while following the announcement of the Justice League Snyder Cut, it appeared that Ayer’s original vision for the antihero ensemble could be set for similar treatment, but talk has drastically levelled off recently despite the filmmaker’s best efforts.

A lot of that has to do with the fact that the titular team are already getting rebooted in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and based on the promo that debuted at DC FanDome, with the exception of some returning characters, it looks like a completely different movie. Both the fans and the studio will be hoping that Gunn can apply some of that Guardians of the Galaxy magic to another band of eccentric misfits, and from what we’ve seen so far, it certainly looks like he’ll be able to pull it off.

It was also finally confirmed after months of speculation just what characters the sprawling ensemble cast will be playing, and a full batch of images has arrived to showcase The Suicide Squad in all of their glory, which you can check out below.

The first installment was one of the many missteps made during the early days of the DCEU, but the interconnected superhero series looks to be back in a big way and firing on all cylinders, with the studio confident that The Suicide Squad will lead the charge for the franchise’s continued creative resurgence when it arrives in August 2021.