Henry Cavill’s Manager Teases His Return As Superman

Even when rumors were constantly making the rounds that he’d been dropped from the role entirely, Henry Cavill always refused to be drawn into the speculation on his future as Superman. Even when it was announced that the primary cast of Justice League were returning to shoot new footage for the Snyder Cut, the Enola Holmes star was quick to downplay his involvement.

Despite being cast as the Big Blue Boy Scout almost a decade ago, Cavill has only made three appearances as the character, and was even replaced by a body double for Shazam!. The apparent lack of interest in Warner Bros.’ part on a standalone sequel to Man of Steel and the back and forth over his continued involvement in the DCEU led many to believe that his days were numbered.

However, fans breathed a huge sigh of relief when the news broke that the 37 year-old would be back for multiple DCEU projects, albeit with the caveat that Man of Steel 2 wasn’t on the agenda, and his new contract was for cameos only. In a recent social media exchange with a fan, Cavill’s manager Dany Garcia confirmed that Superman would be heading back to our screens in the near future, as you can see below.

I would say he is most needed. — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) October 2, 2020

Cavill has been heavily linked to an appearance in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and not just because The Rock wants to see it happen. Garcia isn’t just Cavill’s manager, she’s also Johnson’s ex-wife and business partner who co-founded his Seven Bucks Productions Company, so it doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to see the two gigantic specimens appearing in the same movie together somewhere down the line in the DCEU.