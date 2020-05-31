Henry Cavill’s New Superman Deal Is Reportedly Only For Cameos

If the long-awaited official announcement of the Justice League Snyder Cut wasn’t enough, fans of the DCEU must have thought Christmas had come early twice over when it was confirmed a few days later that Henry Cavill’s Superman would also be making a return to the interconnected superhero franchise, seemingly drawing a line under the constant speculation surrounding his future.

The decision to take one of the most famous and recognizable characters in all of popular culture, use him as the jumping-off point for an entire cinematic universe in his solo reboot and then almost instantly relegate him to a supporting role has always looked like one of the DCEU’s strangest creative choices, and when Superman’s last appearance in the franchise didn’t involve Cavill at all, it looked as though the writing was on the wall for the actor’s time under the costume.

With The Witcher star having finally put the rumors to bed and committed his future to the DCEU, many fans were hoping that it would eventually lead to a Man of Steel sequel, something that has never been at the top of Warner Bros.’ list of priorities. Unfortunately, though, they shouldn’t start holding their breath just yet, because it looks like Cavill’s new deal only covers cameo appearances at the moment.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis” and Diana will get her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, both of which were correct – the 37 year-old’s freshly-inked contract only covers minor appearances in other movies for the time being, and there are still no firm plans on the horizon for a follow-up to Man of Steel.

While that doesn’t mean it can be ruled out completely – and some reports have claimed that it’s indeed on the cards – Cavill would need to re-negotiate his contract with the studio once again to star in any solo projects, and the most recent round of talks weren’t exactly said to have gone smoothly, so at this stage, there’s no guarantee that we’ll ever see the DCEU’s Superman as more than a background player.