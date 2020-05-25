Man Of Steel 2 Reportedly Moving Forward At Warner Bros.

For a while, it appeared as though the critical and commercial disappointment that greeted Justice League marked the definitive end of the DCEU as we knew it, with the culmination of Zack Snyder’s time at the helm of the franchise leading to a soft reboot of the studio’s entire slate over the next several years.

However, now that the seemingly unthinkable has happened and the Snyder Cut is finally a reality thanks to two and a half years of online persistence and a helpful assist from HBO Max crying out for original content in order to establish itself as a legitimate player in the streaming wars, the Snyder era might not be truly over just yet.

Despite the first movie acting as the series’ debut installment, as well as the foundation for an entire shared universe, Man of Steel 2 has always seemed conspicuous by its absence whenever Warner Bros. announced a new comic book blockbuster. After all, projects like Green Lantern Corps, Gotham City Sirens, a spinoff for Jared Leto’s Joker and a Cyborg solo movie have all been announced at various points and then been quietly abandoned, but at no point has a follow-up for Snyder’s 2013 reboot ever officially been on the cards.

A lot of that might have to do with the continued uncertainty surrounding Henry Cavill’s future in the title role, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that the Snyder Cut would be an HBO Max exclusive months before it was confirmed – that with Superman set to play a major role in the all-new version of Justice League, WB are reportedly keen to finally start moving forward on a Man of Steel sequel. Something which insider Grace Randolph has hinted at as well, as she teased that parts of the Snyder cut may set up MoS 2.

Even @thr interview said additional photography. I’ve heard from another source that word is WB wants Snyder to put stuff into the #SnyderCut to set up MoS2 and JL2 so if it’s a huge hit they can move forward. We’ll see if that happens, but that’s what WB is thinking. pic.twitter.com/ZKHVUTYmwT — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 24, 2020

According to our intel, they plan on making a new Superman movie in the DCEU with or without Henry Cavill’s involvement, and while he seems likely to return at this stage, it can’t be completely ruled out that they’ll end up taking The Batman route and recast the role.

Either way, it looks like the Snyder Cut could serve as the catalyst for resurrecting another one of the franchise’s most high-profile unmade movies, which is great news for both Cavill and longtime Man of Steel fans.