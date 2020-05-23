Henry Cavill Reportedly In Final Talks To Return As Superman

According to insider Grace Randolph, Henry Cavill will be reprising his role as Superman in the DCEU. If true, this news is sure to divide fans, with those who were happy to see Warner Bros. moving in a different direction thanks to films like Shazam! and Joker fuming, and those who were excited to learn the Snyder Cut is finally happening getting ready to celebrate.

To begin with, Randolph shared that talks are indeed happening between the actor and the studio and a deal is supposedly coming soon.

PS #HenryCavill talks ARE happening and I hear a deal is coming soon – like maybe real soon #DC #DCEU pic.twitter.com/skA0ycFKf0 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 22, 2020

She then clarified that this isn’t just for Snyder Cut reshoots, but to play Supes again in a new movie.

To play Superman again – in a new movie, maybe a role in Black Adam or his own movie, unclear — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 22, 2020

And finally, Randolph stressed once more that the announcement could be coming soon. Even as early as next week.

I think it’s hilarious some people want credit for “teasing” news, like #HenryCavill returning as #Superman but only I have the guts to report that the deal is in the endgame and we could hear as early as next week. U can’t hedge ur bets AND expect the glory too 😎🙄💯 pic.twitter.com/0a2Q2IAnC3 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 22, 2020

Although Cavill hasn’t been officially fired from the franchise, Warner Bros. has not yet announced any plans for a future Superman film or a cameo in any of their upcoming movies. Still, Randolph has a solid track record – especially when it comes to DC intel – and if you look around the internet, you’ll see that she’s not the only one talking about this, either.

Until WB makes the official announcement, though, fans of Cavill’s interpretation of the character can look forward to seeing more of him in the Snyder Cut. This new, improved, and supposedly four-hour version of Justice League, officially announced earlier this week, is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime next year and the excitement for it is certainly palpable.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Cavill make his return as Superman in a new movie? Or should he move on from the role? As always, let us know in the comments section down below and keep an eye out for that official announcement that Randolph mentions.