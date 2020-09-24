Henry Cavill Says He Isn’t Shooting Any New Footage For Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ever since the Snyder Cut of Justice League was announced, fans had been wondering how extensively the movie would be reworked. Zack Snyder may have claimed that up to 75% of the new edit would be comprised of unseen footage, but there were doubts on whether or not he’d be able to shoot any additional content outside of simple inserts or establishing shots.

However, it was recently revealed that Warner Bros. had agreed to let the filmmaker reassemble Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Ray Fisher to film brand new scenes for Justice League. Of course, gathering together four actors in the middle of a pandemic to suit up for the second attempt at the superhero blockbuster isn’t going to come cheap, with rumors indicating that the cost of the Snyder Cut was set to double as a result.

In a recent interview, though, Cavill seems to have poured cold water on his involvement at least, denying outright that he would be heading across the pond to play Superman in Justice League without having to worry about his troublesome mustache being removed by some sloppy CGI.

“Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done. Obviously I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now, a different length of movie, and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from, what is it, four years since Justice League came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me, I’m now just watching the party.”

The 37 year-old could just be keeping his cards close to his chest, but when you think about it, the Enola Holmes star’s role may pose some serious problems on both sides of the Atlantic. Cavill is busy shooting season 2 of The Witcher in Europe, and if he flew to the States for the Snyder Cut, he’d have to isolate for two weeks upon his return, never mind the amount of time he’d be needed on the set of Justice League.

That would be a major issue for the Netflix smash hit, and surely the leading man wouldn’t want to jeopardize a production that’s only recently resumed after a lengthy hiatus for the sake of a movie he first wrapped over three years ago, right?