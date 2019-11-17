Superman Will Show Up In Black Adam 2 For A Big Showdown

Dwayne Johnson finally officially confirmed that Black Adam was in the works over at DC this week, announcing that his first outing as Shazam’s nemesis will be out in cinemas in two years’ time. Clearly, Warner Bros. is hoping for a pretty fast turnaround with this one so that they can kickstart a franchise around the ruler of Kanhdaq. They have big plans for Adam, too, and it looks like these might involve having him face off against the Man of Steel himself.

That’s right, We Got This Covered can report that Superman is expected to show up in Black Adam 2. Our sources – the same ones who said Adam will be in Shazam! 3 and that Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad, both of which have since been confirmed – have told us that we should expect a showdown between Clark Kent and Teth-Adam in the sequel as this is something the studio’s very keen on doing. It could be preceded by a small cameo from Supes in the first film, but that’s not a sure thing just yet, likely due to the character currently being in flux in the DCEU.

Another reason Superman is being held off for the sequel is because Adam’s main rival in his first solo flick will be Hawkman. This is something that’s been reported before now, and our sources – who told us a Green Lantern TV show was coming to HBO Max, before it was officially announced – also corroborate this info. So, get ready for Carter Hall to make his big screen debut in Black Adam. Rumors have also said that Stargirl and other members of the Justice Society of America could feature, as well.

If you’re wondering why WB isn’t doing the obvious thing and having Adam battle Shazam, that’s because they’re keeping that treat back for Shazam! 3. As mentioned above, this was something that our sources told us over the summer, before Zachary Levi made the plan public and confirmed it during a convention appearance. So, we’ve reason to believe that a Superman/Black Adam showdown is indeed on its way to the DCEU. But first, we have to meet Johnson’s anti-hero in his origins movie, arriving on December 22nd, 2021.