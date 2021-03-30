Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pushing Hard For Henry Cavill To Join Black Adam

It’s well known that Dwayne Johnson’s ex-wife, business partner and Seven Bucks co-founder Dany Garcia is Henry Cavill’s manager, and the two actors also happen to play a pair of all-powerful DC Comics superheroes with similar abilities and skill sets, leading to constant talk that Black Adam and Superman could one day butt heads on the big screen.

Shazam! and its upcoming sequel Fury of the Gods are the only projects produced by Johnson’s company that he hasn’t also starred in, and given that the title hero is Black Adam’s arch-nemesis, with Cavill initially penciled in for a cameo in the first outing before he was ultimately replaced by a faceless stunt double, there’s a certain air of inevitability about the two crossing paths in the DCEU.

It’s something we’ve heard on numerous occasions already, and a new report is once again reiterating that The Rock is pushing hard for the franchise’s canonical Kal-El to show up in Black Adam, and Cavill is still under contract for at least one more appearance as Superman. There are far too many coincidental pieces in place for Johnson not to at least try and lobby the Warner Bros. executives to make it happen as well, especially when he’s got his finger firmly on the pulse of what the fans want, and they’d love to see the two battle on screen.

With the future of the SnyderVerse now the subject of more intense scrutiny than ever before, it would be a huge win for the movement’s supporters if Cavill’s Superman returned opposite the biggest star on the planet. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if the DCEU’s Black Adam gets his way or not.