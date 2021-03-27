Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Be In The Black Adam Corner Of The DCEU

As far as we know, Henry Cavill still has at least one more appearance left on his contract with Warner Bros. and DC Films. Long before he signed an extension last summer, the actor revealed that there was an additional movie on his initial deal with the studio, but we’re now four years on from Justice League calling it a wrap after Joss Whedon’s extensive reshoots and there’s still no word of where he’s going to show up next.

Obviously, most of the talk regarding Cavill’s Kryptonian has revolved around where he goes from here after it was announced J.J. Abrams was producing a Superman reboot with a script from Ta-Nehisi Coates. There’s been no shortage of speculation, that’s for sure, but apart from celebrating the release of the Snyder Cut, Henry’s remained completely silent on any and all things DCEU-related.

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that the canonical Kal-El will return in the corner of the franchise born from Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. As per Sutton’s information, the world’s biggest and highest-paid movie star wants to throw down against Cavill’s Superman, and someone with as much pull in the industry as The Rock tends to get their own way.

Then there’s the obvious connection that Cavill’s manager Dany Garcia is Johnson’s ex-wife, business partner and co-founder of his Seven Bucks empire, so there’s a high chance that the two have already met at some point over the last couple of years and bounced some ideas around. We’ve heard from our own sources that the action icon wants a say in the DCEU’s creative direction as far as Black Adam is concerned as well, and an epic battle against Superman would definitely get people talking.