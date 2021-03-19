Henry Cavill Congratulates Zack Snyder On Success Of His Justice League Cut

First, they said it didn’t exist. Then that it couldn’t be finished, that Warner Bros didn’t care, that it’d be a mess, that nobody would watch it. All have been proved hilariously wrong, as the fabled Snyder cut launched to rave reviews, huge audience satisfaction and viewing figures so high they broke HBO Max. There’s a lot of people out there who deserve a large portion of humble pie this week, though we can be grateful they will no longer ask “should there be a Zack Snyder’s Justice League?”

There is.

Congratulations have started pouring in for Snyder from across the entertainment industry (notably including Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo) but one of the more notable came last night. Superman himself, Henry Cavill, took to Instagram to post an image of him on the set, captioning it:

“Here’s to you Zack. Congratulations! I know this has been an arduous journey for you, you kept fighting, though. I couldn’t be happier to see your vision for Justice League realised. And what a movie it is! #HopeNeverDies”

Snyder is largely responsible for Cavill’s current fame, having cast him as Superman a decade ago in January 2011. Over Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice the two developed a complex, thoughtful and kind Superman, but Cavill was done dirty by the theatrical cut of Justice League. This saw the majority of his scenes shot to make them more light-hearted, as well as (badly) digitally replacing his mouth to get rid of his Mission: Impossible moustache.

Now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out we finally get to see Cavill’s amazing original performance. There are a couple of scenes towards the end of him remembering who is at the Kent farm with Lois and Martha that left me with a bit of dust in my eye. The odds might seem long but I hope we get him back in the cape at least one more time under Snyder’s direction. After all, Darkseid is coming to Earth and that space asshole sorely deserves a Kryptonian fist to the face.