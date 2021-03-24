Henry Cavill Reportedly Asking WarnerMedia If They’ll Do A Superman Show For HBO Max

It’s been over 24 hours since insider Daniel Richtman relayed a tidbit of inside information regarding Henry Cavill’s future as Superman or the actor’s career in general, so we were about due for an update. The latest from the tipster is that The Witcher star has asked WarnerMedia if they have any vested interest in seeing him headline a solo show on HBO Max, but there’s not much more info given than that.

If you were to ask the fans, though, the answer would be a resounding yes, seeing as they’ve backed Cavill’s Kryptonian from the very beginning, and they’re only getting more infuriated that his involvement in the DCEU continues to be minimized. He’s still under contract as the franchise’s resident Superman, but J.J. Abrams’ reboot has taken precedence, although a rumor has been making the rounds that it could still be official canon and exist in the same continuity as Man of Steel.

Richtman’s latest intel comes hot on the heels of his various and often conflicting reports claiming that Cavill blamed DC Films president Walter Hamada for being shunted to the sidelines while still being offered cameos by the studio as per the terms of his current contract, that he was looking to prove his take on Superman was worth exploring further even though he never liked Zack Snyder’s approach, there was some support in the boardroom but he was furious at them over the very existence of Abrams’ reboot, he’d spoken to Dwayne Johnson about Kal-El throwing down opposite Black Adam and hoped the higher ups would change their minds over leaving him in the cold, all while still pitching them with ideas including an exploration of the Knightmare timeline’s corrupted Big Blue Boy Scout.

Of course, Cavill has made it perfectly clear he wants to remain as Superman for a long time to come, and he’s definitely got the fans in his corner. Whether it happens on the big screen, HBO Max or not at all, we’ll just have to wait and see, but it’s not like this is the first time we’ve heard that the comic book icon could be destined for streaming and nothing can be completely ruled out just yet.