Today the world got a look at Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited turn as Black Adam, and while there have been major changes in the DCEU in the past few years, producer Hiram Garcia says the world of the titular character has “stayed very much in tact.”

“Luckily, we didn’t [have to go back to the drawing board], because we’ve been functionally within our section. Basically, we knew the characters we had: we had Black Adam and JSA, and we were launching things attached to that. Our world has stayed very much intact, so even though there have been some changes, it hasn’t really affected us. That’s been a very fortunate thing. There’s been a lot going on, but we’ve been able to maintain our bubble and our lane. We continue to build it out.”

Garcia clarifies how this corner of the cinematic world is taking shape in an interview with Screen Rant published today. Though the character is tied to the more child-friendly Shazam! series and often serves as an antagonist to him, fellow project producer Beau Flynn says in another interview published today they will not be running from the character’s long history of brutality.

“Just from the experience of all the Dwayne Johnson movies we’ve been privileged to be part of, we’re a four quadrant. I mean, we really like to service all demos, all ages, but we had to be authentic to Black Adam and we had to really push. The violence is real and it can be rough and gruesome in places, but I think the audience will be okay.”

Black Adam opens Oct. 21.