‘Black Adam’ producer already teasing sequel plans

Even though there’s almost eight months to go until the movie comes to theaters on July 29, it would be safe to assume that the DCEU’s Black Adam isn’t going to be a one-and-done effort.

After all, the comic book adaptation finds the biggest and most popular star on the planet diving into cinema’s most bankable genre for the first time, without even mentioning the fact Dwayne Johnson has remained to attached to the title role for the better part of fifteen years, so it’s clearly a passion project for the actor and producer.

Pretty much every sign points to a showdown with Zachary Levi’s Shazam! further down the line, while Johnson keeps teasing that he wants a crack at Superman eventually, with producer Hiram Garcia teasing what could be coming up next in an interview with Collider.

“We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go. We’ve never viewed this as just a one-off movie, I’m such a gigantic comic book nerd and fan, and I love this universe so much, if you can tell from my excitement about talking about all these things. I’ve always gotten into this with a vision of, ‘This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters’. But there’s always been a rough, kind of loose outline in our head on an imaginary white board of how we’d want to do it. As we’re making that, we start to look at that a little bit more. But, again, ultimately, we need the movie to be received well and we want fans to like it, but there’s 100% a vision of what we’d like to be doing in a multiple picture aspect when it comes to Black Adam and the JSA.”

We haven’t seen much from Black Adam besides the sizzle reel that premiered during the virtual DC FanDome event, but that’s sure to change in the not too distant future. Everyone involved keeps hyping up the project as an altogether different kind of superhero blockbuster that pushes the PG-13 rating to the limit, and we’ve got every faith that the Seven Bucks brain trust will be able to deliver on the ever-increasing levels of hype.