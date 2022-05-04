‘Black Adam’ producer details why movie was delayed

It seems there is still work to be done.

At the beginning of March, Warner. Bros revealed big changes to their DC movie release schedule which includes the highly anticipated Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movie Black Adam being moved to October.

After months of silence about the change, Hiram Garcia a producer on the film has finally opened up about why the release date was changed. Garcia explained in an interview with The Wrap that due to the pandemic, the VFX pipeline had been jammed, causing them to push back the movie.

“I think we’re just in a world right now where there was a huge and understandable freeze-up when the pandemic hit and a lot of productions were put on hold. Now that the industry has really roared back, the pipeline for VFX is so jammed. Obviously, all these superhero movies just require so much VFX, and we’re just in a situation where the majority of the VFX houses are just completely swamped with work.”

Elaborating further, Garcia revealed that this issue is the reason that fans are seeing release dates for superhero movies shift across the board.

“I think that’s why you saw seismic shifts across the board, and you continue to see those giant properties just moving further down the line. And it’s just a matter of the vendors being able to accommodate the amount of VFX they have to do, the shots that have to be done.”

This explanation makes a lot of sense given it hasn’t just been Black Adam, or even just DC in general who has been forced to shift the release of their movies. Both Disney and Sony also have seen big changes to their release schedules over the past few months, likely for this reason.

Fans will finally get their chance to see Black Adam later this year when the movie arrives in theaters on October 21.