‘Black Adam’ producer hints at HBO Max spinoff shows

The DCEU’s episodic expansion hasn’t even officially started yet, with James Gunn and John Cena’s Peacemaker not premiering until January 13, but there’s already a number of feature film and television spinoffs in the works as HBO Max bets big on the superhero franchise.

The Batman already has two offshoots in the works, one following the Gotham City Police Department and the other tracing the continued rise of Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot up the criminal ranks, while Batgirl occupies an intriguing place in the mythology, given the cast features Justice League‘s J.K. Simmons and Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Black Adam is finally coming to theaters this summer, and producer Hiram Garcia has already been teasing potential sequels and continuations in an interview with Collider, which isn’t even the first time he’s mentioned something similar.

“Yeah. Look, I think when it comes to the DC Universe, this is the great thing about being at Warner and DC, is you have gigantic conversations with all the tentacles there of being able to generate content and tell these stories. So we have met with everyone from every corner of DC Universe about how we can bring certain characters to life, how we can continue and build out the worlds on some of these characters, and it’s just about finding the right home for it. But nothing is left off the table when you’re dealing with characters of this nature and scale and in terms of how we can best deliver more content to the fans. So that continues to go, and you’re going to start to hear announcements regarding some of these characters and who we’re going to finally be able to tell a little bit more on going forward. And, look, what a fortunate time we’re in where we have all those platforms to be able to tell those stories, right? I think as a storyteller you just want to have the space and the room and the platforms to tell as many stories as you can with these worlds you love. So it’s a great time right now to do what we do and to have so many opportunities to tell these stories. It’s just about picking the ones that rise to the top for us and help contribute to the overall vision that we have for this universe, so we’re fully in it, and there’s going to be more coming out soon.”

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see Black Adam for ourselves before we can make a reasonable deduction as to where additional stories could head, but the Justice Society of America would seem like a sound bet.

Marvel Studios have seamlessly woven TV shows into the fabric of continuity, and while fans would much rather see the DCEU do its own thing, it isn’t the worst idea in the world to have the occasional glance over to see what Kevin Feige and his team are doing.