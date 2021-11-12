Black Adam Producer Teases Connections To The DCEU Multiverse

The multiverse is the next big storytelling gambit for both of Hollywood’s marquee superhero franchises, with WandaVision and Loki getting the ball rolling for Marvel Studios, before Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness blow the doors off their hinges.

Over at DC Films, it’ll be a while before the concept of alternate realities are brought to the forefront with The Flash not releasing until November of 2022, but it should hopefully be more than worth the wait when we get to see Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both starring as Batman in the same movie.

That doesn’t mean every DCEU project moving forward is required to lean on the multiverse, and in a recent interview with The Wrap, producer Hiram Garcia addressed how it may or may not factor into Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

“I don’t know if we’re going to address [the multiverse], but everything in that DC universe we like to think of is connected somehow. And so the multiverse exists around our characters as well in our world. Not that you’re necessarily going to feel that in our movie, but it is very much a thing, right? We know that there’s going to be some other multiverse factors in there that we know exist. It’s just a matter of when we start to play with it or lean into it, but we’re excited for that Flash movie. Our friends are making it, we know how big and ambitious that movie is and the vision DC has for it. We’re very supportive of it. Andy Muschietti is such a brilliant director. You couldn’t have picked a better guy to do that movie. We’re excited to see it as well. But I do think anytime you’re dealing with any DC movie, fans can always assume that there’s multiverse factors, whether you see it or not, that exist around it.”

We can speculate all we want about the who, what, when, where or why of the DCEU’s multiverse, but Black Adam is more than likely going to be a standalone story untethered from the rest of the mythology. Once the character is established, though, then we can cross our fingers and hope that Johnson will be showing up all across the studio’s slate to kick costumed ass on a regular basis.