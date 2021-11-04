Black Adam Producer Teases Wonder Woman Crossover

Dwayne Johnson is known to collaborate with many of the same talents on a regular basis, whether it’s directors including Jaume Collet-Serra and Jake Kasdan, writer Chris Morgan or co-stars like Kevin Hart, Emily Blunt and Ryan Reynolds, so it wouldn’t be a shock if Gal Gadot were to be welcomed into the Seven Bucks inner circle.

After all, the pair form two-thirds of the central trio in Netflix’s action-packed blockbuster Red Notice, while they also play major roles in the DCEU. Black Adam comes to theaters next summer and Wonder Woman 3 was fast-tracked into development just days after 1984 hit theaters and HBO Max, so there’s no reason why their paths won’t cross in the future.

In an interview with Variety at the Red Notice premiere, producer Hiram Garcia teased that Black Adam and Wonder Woman may yet end up throwing down on the big screen, something fans would love to see happen.

“We gotta see them together somehow. I honestly feel like Wonder Woman is one of the few superheroes who can go toe-to-toe with Black Adam.”

Of course, timing may end up being an issue when most folks are expecting Wonder Woman 3 to be Gadot’s last time wielding the lasso, but the prospect of teaming up with Johnson in the superhero genre might be too tantalizing for her to turn down. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though, especially when we’ve still got eight months to go until Black Adam kicks off the DCEU’s latest marquee franchise.