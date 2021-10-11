Wonder Woman 3 Could Reportedly Be Gal Gadot’s Final Outing

Most blockbuster franchises tend to operate by the rule of three, with any further installments discussed after the fact, so it’s no surprise that speculation has run rampant from the second the project was first announced touting Wonder Woman 3 as the final outing for Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince.

In the wake of 1984‘s release, director Patty Jenkins hinted that she might have another two stories to tell, but Gadot has yet to publicly echo those sentiments. The threequel was fast-tracked into development just days after the sequel hit theaters and HBO Max, but we won’t be seeing it for a while.

Jenkins is gearing up to begin production on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which hits theaters in December 2023, so it could be 2024 or even 2025 by the time we see Wonder Woman 3. A new report from Geekosity reiterates that it remains very likely the trilogy-capper will mark Gadot’s last time in the role.

Zack Snyder casting her in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was the catalyst for Gadot to become one of the industry’s highest-paid and most popular actresses, so she’ll always have a special place in her heart for Wonder Woman. All good things must come to an end, though, so we can reasonably expect the movie to tie up her arc in satisfying fashion.