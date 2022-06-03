‘Black Adam’ promo art reveals JSA

Two new images of Black Adam featuring the Justice Society of America in all their heroic glory have been released. There’s no confirmation yet if these are official images, but they look astonishing nonetheless.

The images were posted on Twitter by DCVERSO, the first one depicting Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam inside of his lighting bolt symbol while the JSA surrounds him inside of respective diamond symbols. In the second image, Black Adam stands in the center as the panels next to him feature DC’s classic team.

The Justice Society of America includes Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), who will be trying to rein in Black Adam’s volatile nature.

It’s been made clear by Johnson that Black Adam will not be your run-of-the-mill hero and that he will in fact be more of an anti-hero. The 2021 teaser trailer introduces the team and Black Adam’s ferocity is on full display as he turns a gunman to ash, telling audiences exactly who they’re dealing with.

Johnson has been posting consistently about the movie, sharing intense images from the Black Adam reshoots, and giving people an inside look into the superhero process. His openness makes sense considering how long fans have been waiting for the movie, and with it being pushed back again, these pieces of information build up hype for it.

As the story goes, Black Adam was once a slave in Kahndaq who was freed and empowered by the wizard Shazam to tear down his oppressors, but when he takes his forcefulness too far, he’s imprisoned for thousands of years. When he returns, he seeks to reclaim Kahndaq and lead his people by any means necessary, and eventually comes into conflict with the JSA.

The official Black Adam trailer is June 8, and the movie will release in theaters Oct. 21.