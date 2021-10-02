Black Adam Star Reveals She Did All Of Her Own Stunts

You’d think it might be difficult to find a stuntman the same size as Dwayne Johnson to be anything approaching convincing, looking at the mountainous stature of the former professional wrestler. Fortunately, The Rock comes from a long line of huge jacked dudes, so his cousin Tanoai Reed has been his regular double since The Scorpion King.

Sarah Shahi is roughly equivalent in stature to one of Johnson’s cheat meals, but that doesn’t mean his Black Adam co-star isn’t game to put herself through the physical wringer. In fact, the 41 year-old even did what the leading man and producer did not, after revealing in a new interview with Palm Springs Life that she performed all of her own stunts in the DCEU’s intergalactic epic.

“I thought I was going to die when I had to do this one stunt up there. I was actually in my trailer crying, but I did it, and I nailed it. Now, I’m going to be so proud when the movie comes out, and I can sit there and say, ‘I did all of my own stunts. I did everything myself’.”

Shahi has been riding high recently thanks to the success of Netflix smash hit Sex/Life, which was recently renewed for a second season. While her role as Billie Connelly requires an entirely different type of intense physicality, her four-season stint on CBS’ criminally underrated Person of Interest as Sameen Shaw proved that she’s no slouch when it comes to kicking ass.

Black Adam isn’t coming to theaters until next summer, but we could be in store for the first major reveal from the movie at this month’s DC FanDome, with Johnson’s debut in the superhero genre confirmed to be part of a stacked lineup.