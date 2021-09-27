Netflix Renews Steamy New Show For Season 2 After Huge Viewing Figures

Not to shame Netflix subscribers in the slightest, but any show packed full of intense romance and sexual tension always tends to play very well with subscribers. To illustrate the point, controversial and very steamy thriller 365 Days was one of the platform’s biggest hits of last year, Bridgerton is the most-watched episodic series ever, and Sex Education was officially renewed for a fourth season.

We can now add Sex/Life to that equation, which has now been confirmed for a second season, according to Deadline. That’s not really a surprise when the show dominated the cultural conversation and generated a ton of online buzz when it first premiered on June 25.

In fact, Netflix revealed that Sex/Life had drawn in 67 million viewers in the first four weeks it was available, making it the company’s third most-watched English-language original episodic project behind the aforementioned Bridgerton and The Witcher‘s first run.

Stars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette are reportedly all returning, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store next time out. The first batch of episodes followed a suburban mom who took a trip down memory lane, but things took an increasingly hot and heavy turn.

Looking at the audience figures, Sex/Life is the latest zeitgeist-grabbing Netflix title to spawn a multi-season arc, proving once and for all that titillation draws eyeballs.