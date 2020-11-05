Netflix’s Most Popular Movie Of 2020 Has A 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

Thousands of people have backed the petition for Netflix to remove steamy Polish thriller 365 Days from their library, but it would seem that those folks are in the minority. And that’s because according to some new data from Variety, the pic is actually the streaming giant’s most popular film of 2020.

Not their most popular original film – that honor belongs to Hubie Halloween – but the most popular film overall. Which is perhaps an even more impressive feat given that the competition is fiercer and there are tons of titles vying for subscribers’ attention. Especially in recent months, as the streaming giant has really increased their output.

Of course, 365 Days also holds a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but that didn’t stop it from dominating the platform’s most-watched list for weeks and for a while there, it was all anyone could talk about – for better or worse.

If you’re unfamiliar with this one – though let’s be honest, you’ve probably seen it by now – the story follows a woman who’s kidnapped and imprisoned by a man, who then tells her that she has one year (hence the title) to fall in love with him. While that concept might sound interesting at first, don’t be fooled.

This is not a movie that’s going to have anyone raving about the acting, writing, direction, or any other aspect of the filmmaking process. Rather, the reason it’s gained so much attention is for its love scenes, which make Fifty Shades of Grey look tame by comparison. Seriously, this pic is for mature audiences only.

But tell us, have you contributed to 365 Days‘ success on Netflix this year? Or did you manage to avoid the movie? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.