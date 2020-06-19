Netflix’s #1 Movie This Week Has A 0% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

One of the nice things about streaming services is that they’re basically a media buffet, offering numerous options from nearly every genre out there, ensuring that almost anyone can find something to enjoy. And one glance at the movies and TV shows that’ve been dominating Netflix lately only reinforces that notion.

The Last Days of American Crime was wildly popular despite being crowned one of the worst films of the year, for instance, while the week after, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods debuted and almost instantly found itself being showered with praise, shooting to the top of the charts. Now, another movie is dominating on the platform and it’s one with an absolutely terrible Rotten Tomatoes score.

Yes, as you may’ve seen, 365 Dni is the #1 film on Netflix right now and holds the distinction of having a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 0%. Meanwhile, its audience score isn’t much better, currently sitting at 29%. But clearly, tons of people are still flocking to it, and one look at its subject matter will show you why.

Described as the Polish version of Fifty Shades of Grey, 365 Dni is generating tons of buzz for its steamy love scenes which many actually think might be real. In fact, it’s been said that the film makes the aforementioned Fifty Shades look PG by comparison. That’s how far some of these scenes go.

Aside from that, though, there’s not much to the movie. The acting isn’t great, the script is a mess and the plot is paper thin. But hey, it’s got two attractive stars engaging in numerous love scenes that aren’t afraid to hold back. So, it’s pretty clear why, despite its Rotten Tomatoes score of 0%, 365 Dni continues to dominate on Netflix and will likely do so for some time yet.