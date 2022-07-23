‘Black Adam’ star The Rock is rooting for Henry Cavill to come back as Superman
Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is rooting for Henry Cavill as the DCEU’s Superman.
Johnson made the remarks gassing up Cavill as the character at DC Films’ San Diego Comic-Con panel to promote his upcoming venture into the franchise as the antihero Black Adam, an event that Cavill was rumored to appear at to discuss the blue tights-wearing boy scout, but never showed.
The interview clip was shared by ComicBook, where Johnson called Cavill “the Superman of our generation.”
The wrestler-turned-actor went on to describe his friendship with The Witcher star, saying the pair often drink tequila together when they meet up.
“[Y]ou’ve got a lot of people who advocate on Henry’s behalf and root for him to win, and I do root for him to win. And at the end of the day, is a phenomenal Superman.”
The originally-posed question revolved around whether Johnson’s Black Adam might ever go face-to-face against Cavill’s Superman in a future DC film. The actor and Seven Bucks founder stopped short of anything indicating his opposite number might appear in the upcoming Black Adam, casting doubts on such a possibility.
Further, Johnson’s characterization of “rooting for” Cavill seems to indicate the British actor is not currently slated for a return to DC, but Johnson — along with many other fans around the world — is hoping he could.
For now, it might be best to not get our hopes up for Cavill once again donning the blue-and-red costume, but we can certainly look forward to Johnson making a big impact on DC in black-and-gold when Black Adam comes thunder-bolting into theaters October 21, 2022.