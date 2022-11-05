‘Black Adam’ to top box office again and defeat a fan-favorite anime

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is continuing its reign atop the box office for the third weekend in a row, even as it is trouncing the premiere of a fan-favorite anime, One Piece Film: Red.

Though the numbers haven’t been finalized, it’s being projected by both Deadline and Variety that the DC superhero flick will once again enjoy the top spot at theaters this weekend, once all of the ink has dried.

After earning $4.7 million on Friday, the total box office receipts that are expected to come in for the remainder of the weekend are poised to push Black Adam‘s total domestic gross to north of $120 million. By Deadline’s metric, it is projecting a $17 million total haul stateside this weekend alone for Black Adam, for a running total of an estimated $136 million by end of business Sunday.

Variety has also pointed out Black Adam did not have much competition throughout its October run but all of that will likely change with the release of next week’s Marvel behemoth Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Though Black Adam has already garnered a worldwide gross of more than $250 million (per Box Office Mojo), it may need to earn even more than that to even be considered profitable. That is because the film’s budget is reportedly around $200 million, which does not include marketing costs.

Even though Black Adam is projected to dominate during the weekend, overall, that doesn’t mean One Piece‘s haul is anything to scoff at. Indeed, One Piece‘s Friday take is actually superior to Black Adam‘s at $4.8 million. Overall, One Piece Film: Red is expected to hold a respectable second place at an estimated $10.3 million this weekend, according to Deadline.

Both Black Adam and One Piece Film: Red are at a theater near you. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hitting the big screen on Nov. 11.