‘Black Canary’ writer teases further work on the HBO Max movie

Coming exclusively to HBO Max, DC Comics is in the early stages of development for an untitled Black Canary movie, which will act as a spin-off for Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey film, otherwise known as Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). In Yan’s live-action adaptation of the DC Comics team, audiences are introduced to Jurnee Smollett’s Dinah Lance, AKA Black Canary. Misha Green, the screenwriter for the aforementioned film, referenced some fan-made artwork that visually encapsulates the “vibe” that she hopes to portray in a further exploration of Lance’s origin and future after Birds of Prey.

In Birds of Prey, Lance is working as a singer at the nightclub owned by Roman Sionis. Throughout the film, Lance emancipates herself from Sionis and joins Harley Quinn’s gang of misfits. She has the metahuman ability to produce hypersonic screams, which she inherited from her mother. One particularly talented artist crafted a poster for the Black Canary film and shared it with Green, who was later spotted with the artwork as a front cover for her writing binder.

IS MISHA GREEN USING MY BLACK CANARY LOGO/POSTER AS A REFERENCE OR AM I GOING INSANE



AM I SEEING THIS RIGHT???????? HELLAUR???????????? WHAT THE FUCK???? IM SHAKING IM HYPERVENTILATING @MISHAGREEN HI????? pic.twitter.com/2BuffdKmo4 — wonder woman’s pr manager (@lassoofchroo) May 4, 2022

When the fan reached out for confirmation, Green replied to praise the poster for its artistry and shared that she always chooses an image to use as inspiration during the writing process to remind her of the atmosphere she wants to generate and communicate with words.

*whispers* I choose an image to put as the cover for my writing binder on every project. Something that reminds me of the vibe I’m aiming for every time I go to write. Your poster was/is 🔥🔥🔥. 🙌🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/2LqKYWV9eE — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) May 4, 2022

From what the poster appears to represent, there seems to be a very dark, gritty and almost punk-rock feel to it. As we know, Lance is very rough-and-ready, but she has a generous and kind-hearted side that can be hidden beneath her hard-bitten exterior. In the poster, Lance’s face is engulfed in darkness, whereas the other side is illuminated. Perhaps the Black Canary will be at war with herself, torn between two clashing personalities. Either way, Green has the means to an end, and she has a good indication of what a faithful rendition of Dinah Lance looks like. Hopefully, DC Comics fans will be blown away by her understanding of character, tone, and overall ambiance.

Although the Black Canary film has yet to receive an official release date, it can be expected to premiere sometime in 2023 as its status remains in the works.