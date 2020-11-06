Black Lightning Movie Reportedly In Development

The DCEU is looking radically different these days than it did in its early years and with Warner Bros. seemingly having found their footing, they’re now ready to really start fleshing out the shared cinematic universe. And that includes introducing some new heroes, like Black Lightning.

There’ve been whispers about the character joining the franchise for a while now and this week, insider Daniel Richtman took to his Patreon account to share the exciting news that a movie for Jefferson Pierce is finally in development. Unfortunately, he doesn’t mention anything about casting or when we can expect to see it materialize, but presumably, Cress Williams, who plays the role on The CW, won’t be invited to reprise the part here.

Additionally, given how much the studio has on its plate at the moment, this project probably won’t come to fruition for some time. Still, it seems that it’s something that they hope to make a reality and with any luck, it won’t fall by the wayside like so many others before it.

After all, we all know that Warner Bros. has a bad habit of announcing DCEU movies that never actually happen, and though they’ve gotten a bit better about doing that in recent years, we’ve still seen way too many projects enter the development stage only to quietly sink without a trace.

Black Lightning is a popular character, though, and that’s even more true now given The CW show and the fanbase it has, so we’d imagine the studio will want to get this one off the ground and into full production sooner rather than later. But again, all we know for sure at the moment is that it’s being developed. As always, though, we’ll bring you more on the project as soon as we get it.