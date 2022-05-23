‘Black Panther 2’ crew merch drops more Namor breadcrumbs

It’s less than six months until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres, yet Marvel is, as usual, being extremely tight-lipped about what is in store for fans. Many are anticipating that actor Tenoch Huerta will be playing Black Panther’s comic book nemesis, Namor aka the Sub-Mariner with rumors abound that the MCU’s version of Atlantis will be inspired by Aztec and Mayan culture instead of its traditional Ancient Greek setting.

Recent images of the crew’s merchandise have been shared on Twitter, only serving to churn up the rumor mill, as they show a hat with stitching depicting Tepeyollotl, the Aztec Jaguar God.

A look at some of the BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER crew wrap gifts including a hoodie and a hat that features Tepeyollotl the Aztec Jaguar God!



Previous rumors have indicated that Namor and the Atlanteans culture and designs will be based off of Aztec/Mayan culture! pic.twitter.com/yykbvewCrd — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) May 22, 2022

A blurred image of Marvel’s Namor design, supposedly leaked and reported on by The Den of Nerds, seemed to echo the comic book design for the character with a few twists. A fan illustration, based on the blurred image has since been making the rounds on social media platforms. Many see director Ryan Coogler’s decision to change the cultural identity as a refreshing change, especially as DC has already cemented Aquaman in our minds and on our screens with Jason Mamoa playing the titular role.

And this is how MCU Namor looks like https://t.co/9bjNO0zFwN pic.twitter.com/KQwMCyNUBT — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 22, 2022

Namor appeared in the Marvel comics in 1939, two years earlier than his DC counterpart as Aquaman debuted in 1941. During the Golden Age of comic books, Namor was a fan favorite, acting as both a hero and anti-hero who helped the Avengers but also attacked those he perceived as a threat of his own volition. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it has been assumed that Huerta’s role will be as the film’s antagonist. It will take some time before we start to see any real teasers of the upcoming film and get any concrete information about its plot.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theatres on November 11, 2022.