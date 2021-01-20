Black Panther 2 Will Reportedly See Many Characters Fight For The Throne

There’s been a lot of speculation as to how Black Panther 2 will deal with the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Kevin Feige has confirmed that we won’t see a CG double and that the role won’t be recast, meaning someone new will be the next ruler of Wakanda and the Black Panther. At the moment, it seems all but assured that it’ll be Letitia Wright’s Princess Shuri (so long as she stops staying stupid stuff on social media), but according to a new report by FandomWire, she’s going to face some serious competition for the title.

The outlet claims that T’Challa’s death will leave Wakanda in disarray and that many characters will compete for the right to rule. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise, either, as we saw this exact process in Black Panther. Described as the Incoronation, the tribes of Wakanda each had the opportunity to challenge T’Challa for the throne at Warrior Falls, though almost all declined to do so. It looked like he would be crowned uncontested until M’Baku of the Jabari Tribe arrived and the pair engaged in a fierce battle in which T’Challa eventually came out on top.

Stunning New Images For Black Panther Take You On A Journey Through Wakanda 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If this rumor’s true, then the next Incoronation has the potential to be far fiercer. Shuri (who at one point looked to be challenging her older brother in the first movie) is sure to face a lot of skepticism due to her age, slender physique and gender. In addition, due to the rule that the fighters must battle without artificial aids, she cannot rely on technology to give her an edge.

Bubbling away in the background is the rumor that Black Panther 2 will also see a clash between Wakanda and Atlantis, a situation apparently secretly being manipulated by Doctor Doom. Who knows, maybe an unexpected contender at the Incoronation battles could be Namor himself arriving to issue some long-forgotten claim to the Wakandan throne?