Black Panther 2 May Revive [SPOILERS] For A Redemption Arc

So far, the only brand new addition to the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta as a mystery villain, but as pre-production continues to rumble on, there are no doubt going to be a number of major announcements made. We do know that Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman will all be back, though, while recent Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya is also expected to return.

However, we still don’t know who’s going to end up assuming the mantle of the title hero, following in the massive footsteps of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. Plenty of candidates have been rumored, of course, comprising of both familiar faces and Marvel Cinematic Universe debutants, but Michael B. Jordan sought to pour cold water on the speculation that he would be involved in the sequel at all, never mind stepping into the shoes of his close friend Boseman.

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that Killmonger may be brought back to undergo something of a redemption arc, which would see him become Wakanda’s new protector and train Shuri in the ways of the warrior. Of course, this is something we’ve heard multiple times in the past, and let’s not forget that Jordan is busy for almost the entirety of the sequel’s shoot as he gears up to make his directorial debut on Creed III, which gets in front of cameras later this year.

Sutton’s information also comes with the news that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to kick off filming in December, even though that’s just seven months before the movie hits theaters and Marvel already confirmed a July 2021 start date a long time ago, so a pinch of salt should be required for the latest batch of Michael B. Jordan speculation.