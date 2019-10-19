Black Panther 2’s Title May Have Been Revealed

It would be fair to say that Black Panther wasn’t just another comic book movie, it was a genuine cultural phenomenon. Ryan Coogler’s entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated the conversation for months on its way to earning over $1.3bn at the box office and becoming the first superhero film to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Naturally, a sequel is one of the most highly-anticipated releases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future despite the massive number of film and television projects announced by the studio for Phase Four and beyond, and Black Panther 2 was officially revealed to the surprise of nobody at the recent D23 Expo, with a May 2022 release date.

No plot details are known at this point, but it’s expected that the majority of the first installment’s main cast will return for further adventures in Wakanda along with some new faces, but we’ll need to wait and see how Phase Four pans out before any educated guesses can be made about what lies in wait for T’Challa.

Stunning New Images For Black Panther Take You On A Journey Through Wakanda 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That being said, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who revealed that the real Mandarin would be the villain in Shang-Chi and that the Inhumans will be rebooted in Ms. Marvel, both of which have since been confirmed – have told us that the movie’s title may end up being Black Panther: Lost Kingdom, which follows the typical Marvel Studios template of giving the majority of their sequels a subtitle.

While the potential moniker doesn’t reveal what direction the story could go, it figures that the post-credits scene of Black Panther where Chadwick Boseman’s king revealed Wakanda’s status as a technologically advanced civilization after keeping it hidden from the world for so long will factor heavily into the narrative. Beyond that, though, we can’t speculate too much else on what the title hints at.

It should also be noted that this current title is subject to change – remember how many different titles Endgame went through? From what we understand, Black Panther: Lost Kingdom is only what it’s being called right now and as production continues, Marvel can always decide on something else. But if this is indeed what they end up settling on, tell us, would you be alright with it? Sound off down below and let us know.