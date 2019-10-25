Two More MCU Characters Confirmed To Be Returning For Black Panther 2

Black Panther featured one of the best supporting casts of any movie in the MCU, with director Ryan Coogler assembling an impressive amount of talent for his groundbreaking film. With Black Panther 2 confirmed to be on the way for May 2022, fans are hoping that many of their favorite characters will return in the sequel and thankfully, we’ve now heard of two more who are set to make a comeback.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us Hawkeye may be recast, which the always reliable Daniel RPK has since corroborated – that both Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke will definitely return in BP2, reprising their roles as Erik “Killmonger” Stevens and M’Baku, respectively.

Killmonger’s return may seem unlikely, given that the villain died at the end of the first film. But as has been rumored before, we’ve been told that T’Challa’s wayward cousin shows up again via the ancestral plane.

As for M’Baku, our intel points to him taking on a more antagonistic role in the sequel. This is somewhat expected, too, seeing as the character goes by the supervillain moniker Man-Ape in the comics. However, so far the MCU has subverted his traditional villainous portrayal and depicted him as an ally to T’Challa, aiding him in getting back his throne in BP and being a comrade in battle against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. We’ll have to wait and see what causes them to become enemies, then.

Martin Freeman has previously made clear that he’ll be back as Everett Ross for the follow-up, while WGTC has reported that Black Panther 2‘s subtitle will be Lost Kingdom, which seems to point to Namor and Atlantis making their MCU debut in the movie. In fact, according to our info, the Mariner will be the prime villain of the piece as well.

That remains to be confirmed, but so far at least, Black Panther 2 is shaping up to be a pretty crowded affair and we can’t wait to learn more about it.