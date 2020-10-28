Letitia Wright Says It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before We Get An All-Female Avengers Movie

Fifteen years ago, the double disappointments of Catwoman and Elektra saw the major studios decide that female-driven superhero movies weren’t a worthwhile investment. The situation was so dire that Halle Berry’s awful star vehicle didn’t even come close to recouping the $100 million budget at the box office, but still reigned as the highest-grossing comic book adaptation with a female lead for thirteen years.

Luckily, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman came along in 2017 to rake in ten times as much and receive widespread critical acclaim for good measure, before Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel topped that when Carol Danvers’ solo debut sailed past the billion dollar mark. Birds of Prey may have turned out to be a disappointment, but whenever Black Widow eventually gets around to hitting the big screen, Scarlett Johansson’s farewell to the MCU is also poised to do big numbers.

There’ve been plenty of rumors over the last year or so that an all-female Avengers spinoff could be in the works as well, one that’ll hopefully be handled much better than the divisive A-Force scene in Avengers: Endgame, which a lot of people found empowering and iconic but others felt was far too cloying and on the nose.

In any case, in a recent interview, Black Panther star Letitia Wright admitted that she’d love for the movie to happen, and Marvel’s Vice President of Production is apparently keen on running point on the project alongside head honcho Kevin Feige.

“I don’t think we have to fight for it,” said the actress. “Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin Feige. It’s only a matter of time before they do it.”

Marvel Studios have more than enough major female characters at their disposal to make A-Force a reality, and there are even more arriving over the next few years like She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel. As such, there’s no reason why it won’t happen if the story is good enough to justify its existence.