She-Hulk And Ms. Marvel Will Reportedly Lead To All-Female Avengers Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be making a concerted push towards including more diversity and representation in the future, but the franchise’s big screen output looks to be overwhelmingly male-dominated for the foreseeable future. November’s release of Black Widow marks just one of a handful of MCU movies to have a female title hero, and with Natasha Romanoff dead in the main timeline and Evangeline Lilly’s status still the subject of much speculation, that leaves Captain Marvel as the only woman with their own franchise.

While you can’t exactly expect the biggest and most lucrative brand in the industry to suddenly abandon the approach that’s worked so well for them over the last decade just to increase their optics, the roster of Disney Plus shows already signals an effort to expand the presence of their female superheroes.

Scarlet Witch will be the main driving force behind WandaVision’s plot, and is set to play a much bigger role in the movies going forward, while Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel are all focused on female leads. There’s been rumors for a while now that Marvel were planning an A-Force movie, too, which only gathered momentum after the scene in Avengers: Endgame that was well-intentioned but came off as more than a little forced. And now, a new report claims that the Disney Plus exclusives will start putting the pieces into place for the female-driven Avengers spinoff.

According to the story, which comes from tipster Mikey Sutton, She-Hulk will look to assemble her own team of heroes, which fits in with the leaked casting call that hinted at Jennifer Walters having a huge role to play in the MCU following her small screen debut, while Ms. Marvel is also said to be a part of that team, along with Monica Rambeau.

The Rambeau news is interesting, because we’ve known for a while that an adult version of the character is returning in WandaVision, and while there’s been talk of her eventually assuming her comic book role as Captain Marvel, Sutton’s scoop says that she’ll instead be suiting up as Spectrum, another one of her personas. At least, for the time being.

Not only that, but there’s also talk of potential mutant involvement, with Dazzler being named as a possible candidate to join the MCU’s A-Force, as the franchise begins the slow rollout of introducing mutants into the shared universe. While none of this can be confirmed as of yet, we’ve known for a while that A-Force was high on Marvel’s list of priorities, but it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see how the Disney Plus shows play out to discover if this is really the studio’s long-term goal.