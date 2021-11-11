Black Panther Themed Cryptocurrency Goes Viral, But Is It Trustworthy?

As cryptocurrency surges in popularity, it seems that many want to use a bit of the hype behind one of Marvel’s biggest properties to give them an edge. This is what Wakanda Inu is trying to do right now, using themes and imagery reminiscent of Black Panther even using “Wakanda Forever” as a slogan.

With a recent Squid Game cryptocurrency turning out to be a scam, many have been incredibly wary of trying to invest in another “meme” styled cryptocurrency. However, today Wakanda Inu began to trend on social media as the company claiming to have over 27k wallet holders just four days after launch gained even more steam online.

But the real question is if the new coin is even safe to invest in at all.

Yes we have broken the records of @safemoon and @Shibtoken (5days post launch) holders.



Yes we smatched 27k wallet holders in just 4days after launch.🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀

We are conquerors, yes we are #wakandans #wakandainu #wakandaARMY #1BillionMcapIsProgrammed pic.twitter.com/QsaJILepg6 — WAKANDA INU (The African Dog) (@Wakandainu) November 11, 2021

The Problems With Wakanda Inu

The official website for the cryptocurrency contains surprisingly little information on the project. In their Panther Words PDF, they use vague words to describe the project as follows.

“Wakanda Inu is a community meme project forged from the deep and warm consciousness of humanity. Wakanda Inu (WKD), the digital meme token that represents the daily struggles and aspirations of the best aspects of what it means to be alive – truly alive as a community.



Basking in the glory of the Ubuntu spirit, we present to you Wakanda Inu, the African dog, forged and baptized by the spirit of One Community. WKD is a decentralized meme token to drive growth in the industry, decentralized finance-oriented activities across the world.”

While the project also claims that 4% of its available tokens “will be used for charity cause,” they in no way state anywhere on their website where the charity the funds will be allocated to.

They have also claimed to be “a movement by the black community.” Yet, the website also doesn’t name a single person behind the project or that is on staff, so there is no way to actually know who is behind the project without a lot of digging. With how decentralized cryptocurrency is, this makes it even riskier to potentially invest.

Potential Trademark Infringement

Even worse, the phrase “Wakanda Forever” is actually trademarked by the Walt Disney Company making it entirely possible that Disney might try to sue for trademark infringement. It’s literally the subtitle for the next movie in the Black Panther series as well.

It’s not like Disney hasn’t been aggressive in trying to protect its properties either. They have previously sued San Lee’s family to retain the rights to certain characters which was not well received by many. It’s incredibly likely that they could take larger actions against a random cryptocurrency.

Even The Internet Finds It Fishy

While it’s true that Wakanda Inu went viral on Twitter, plenty of users there are also feeling quite skeptical about the project in general.

Do not FOMO on $WKD



Personally, I smell fish.



⚠️ This is not a financial advice — Sensei the Odogwu: YT⚓ (@iamkvngdavid_) November 11, 2021

> “wakanda inu”

> the logo is a panther

> inu is Japanese for dog



Dont even get me started on the dora milaje being mostly pasty white dudes including suckerberg and bayzos



“Ruthkanda Forever” is no longer the cringiest black panther meme in existence. Congratulations. — eli from the science team (@VaporForBrains) November 11, 2021

You realize you can’t liquidate correct? That’s a scam. Don’t promote scams. pic.twitter.com/HoA0Kk1tPG — GummyLord.eth (@LordGummy) November 11, 2021

Should You Trust Wakanda Inu?

We can’t say we can wholeheartedly recommend buying Wakanda Inu. With so little information surrounding the project and incredibly vague descriptions behind it, not to mention that Disney could potentially sue it out of existence at any moment, make it far too risky to consider.

The best way to enjoy Black Panther is to check out the first film on Disney+ while we wait for the eventual release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022.