‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans second Angela Bassett’s sentiments on a shocking twist

Unless you had your head buried in the sand for the past few months and missed out on watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (even after its release on Disney Plus), it is a well-known fact that Angela Bassett is phenomenal in the film up until her tragic death at the hands of Namor. Having already bagged a Golden Globe for her performance as Queen Romonda, she is now up for an Oscar. But evidently, the heartbreak caused by her sudden MCU exit is still fresh.

Namor is one of the first characters to ever appear in the MCU archives and recently showed up in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever epic to be the one who took out the infamous queen. Fans are disappointed that Bassett will no longer be in the Black Panther films as it moves forward, although, in the MCU, anything is possible.

At first, Bassett objected to Ryan Coogler about her character being eliminated. “Yeah, I was like, ‘Ryan, what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset,” she protested only for the director to highlight how dying isn’t really permanent in the MCU.

“He was like, ‘Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn’t really have to mean that.'”

He is right that there is no real death in the MCU and she eventually has come to realize that. And her death was important for Shuri to finally realize how revenge was not the catalyst she needed to drive her actions. Yet, even the most diehard fans are still finding it hard to digest that a beloved character was taken from them while they were coming to terms with Chadwick Boseman’s absence.

While Queen Ramonda’s death was indeed shocking, for some it was out of the blue for a whole different reason.

Who knows where the masterminds are going to take the fans?

One fan couldn’t help but highlight the rotten luck T’Challa’s parents seem to have with windows. His father was standing in front of one when a bomb goes off and kills him. Queen Ramonda suffers a similar fate when Namor blasts through the windows at the Wakandan castle.

They need better windows in Wakanda!

But even though the Queen is long dead, nothing is stopping the fanatic MCU fans from fantasizing about a scenario where she survives and still becomes the motivation Shuri needs.

While the fandom definitely mourns the loss of Queen Ramonda, given that it’s the MCU we are talking about chances are fans will get to see Angela Bassett again.

