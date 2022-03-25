‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ finally wraps shooting

Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was officially announced to the world in October 2018, but we’d be selling it very short to say the hotly-anticipated blockbuster hasn’t faced the easiest road to the big screen.

The entire project had to be reworked from the ground up following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, with returning director and co-writer Ryan Coogler finally calling action in June of last year. Of course, there was a pandemic to deal with while cameras were rolling, but that was one of just many setbacks to hit Wakanda Forever.

Letitia Wright has proven to be a hugely contentious presence among fans, which isn’t ideal when she’s expected to follow in the footsteps of her comic book counterpart and assume the titular mantle from onscreen elder brother T’Challa. That’s without even mentioning the injury that forced production to shut down for weeks, or the repeated release date delays.

Wakanda Forever is still penciled in to hit theaters on November 11, though, so it’s good news to hear that principal photography is finally over. Costume designer Ruth E. Carter was one of several names to post a celebratory tweet, even if her original post has since been deleted.

With post-production finally underway, the attention will now turn to when we’ll be getting our first official look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Looking at the Phase Four schedule, a teaser or trailer being attached to July’s Thor: Love and Thunder seems like a reasonable bet, but it could just as easily be sooner or later than that.