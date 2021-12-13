‘Black Panther’ fans support T’Challa recasting after Letitia Wright drama
It was only yesterday that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was trending as fans rushed to share their sympathy with Ryan Coogler, after the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s controversial star Letitia Wright was generating more unwanted publicity on social media.
We should point out that the actress has publicly denied that she holds antivax beliefs, but production on Wakanda Forever will nonetheless remain on hiatus until the beginning of next year. It would have seemed inconceivable that MCU supporters would even entertain the notion of recasting Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, but that stance has increasingly softened.
Boseman’s iconic superhero was the topic of another bout of Twitter discussion last night, as fans offered their suggestions on how the franchise should proceed if all of the negative rumors surrounding Wright turned out to be true, whether that’s with a new T’Challa or otherwise.
It’s a bizarre situation when Wright has denied the accusations, and nobody connected with either Marvel Studios or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has even come close to addressing the situation in a public forum. We’re getting a new character picking up the mantle one way or another, it just looks as though nobody can agree who they want it to be.