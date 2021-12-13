‘Black Panther’ fans support T’Challa recasting after Letitia Wright drama

It was only yesterday that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was trending as fans rushed to share their sympathy with Ryan Coogler, after the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s controversial star Letitia Wright was generating more unwanted publicity on social media.

We should point out that the actress has publicly denied that she holds antivax beliefs, but production on Wakanda Forever will nonetheless remain on hiatus until the beginning of next year. It would have seemed inconceivable that MCU supporters would even entertain the notion of recasting Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, but that stance has increasingly softened.

Boseman’s iconic superhero was the topic of another bout of Twitter discussion last night, as fans offered their suggestions on how the franchise should proceed if all of the negative rumors surrounding Wright turned out to be true, whether that’s with a new T’Challa or otherwise.

I know this is a bit of a hot take but a lot of this rumored on set drama of Black Panther 2 might’ve been prevented if they just recast T’Challa. I know people loved Chadwick Boseman, I did too, but that character had more stories to tell. pic.twitter.com/obSvF3Wjrr — David Gabel (@codenamedave404) December 12, 2021

I love Chadwick all the way, but I guess I'll have to go with #RecastTchalla.



I think Shuri still needs Tchalla on her side if she is going to be the main attention in the future and of course, he deserves a proper send off. pic.twitter.com/rWRyAndpf3 — ø (@LuninRMA) December 13, 2021

I see the #RecastTchalla hashtag going around and to give my opinion on this, I think they should recast T'Challa, I believe Chadwick would want the character to live on. So I do think it would be the best to recast the character in a way that will respect Chadwick's legacy. — Henry – (He/Him) (@HenryLouis21) December 13, 2021

The #RecastTChalla movement is specifically about #TChalla, not the "title" of Black Panther. You honor Chadwick by recasting the role to keep this character's story going and alive. — SqorGeek (@sqorgeek) December 13, 2021

The drama sounds to all be stemming from one specific person not named T’Challa. Recasting him would make no sense in regards to “cleaning up the situation” but make things more complicated — Kimose (@BathTubBum) December 13, 2021

also, some would say, “well you’re pretty much saying, by your logic of recasting T’Challa, if an artist dies, why doesn’t someone else make new works under the deceased’s name?” it’s a poor argument. — puggy chuggles (@pchuggles_fn) December 13, 2021

#RecastTchalla I'm not too sure how I feel about this whole movement. If they can pull it off successfully and make it feel earned in the next movie then I'll be really happy. That's my take on it. As long as Chadwick isn't ignored in anyway and they recast TChalla well, im good — PrivateJameRyan (@jackdaniels2122) December 13, 2021

"fans"…



I've been suggesting a recast since the day Boseman passed.

In lieu of that I would have suggested to deepfake it. Keep the mask on as much as possible and at least give T'Challa a death worthy of his character. @theblackpanther @MarvelStudios @Kevfeige pic.twitter.com/ZI1KAcB4cU — Razzbender (@Razzbender) December 13, 2021

There are a lot of fans that won’t even go see BP2 because Chadwick isn’t there so recasting T’Challa would have only revisited fresh wounds and taken away from the movie. — Tracee Tuesday (@traceetuesday) December 13, 2021

It’s a bizarre situation when Wright has denied the accusations, and nobody connected with either Marvel Studios or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has even come close to addressing the situation in a public forum. We’re getting a new character picking up the mantle one way or another, it just looks as though nobody can agree who they want it to be.