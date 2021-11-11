MCU Fans Would Love To See M’Baku As The New Black Panther

Yesterday brought another flurry of fact, rumor, speculation, scuttlebutt and almost everything in between concerning Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Letitia Wright was once again at the center of the storm.

The Hollywood Reporter brought word that the actress still isn’t vaccinated, and with production currently on hiatus until early 2022 after her on-set injury turned out to be much more serious than expected, the backlash against Shuri inheriting the mantle of the title hero is growing stronger by the day.

As if right on cue, several so-called insiders, scoopers and tipsters claimed that while Shuri would become the new Black Panther during Wakanda Forever, she’d voluntarily hand over the title to someone else before the credits rolled. Who, you may ask? Well, according to Giant Freakin Robot, it’s set to be Winston Duke’s M’Baku, and people are here for it.

i’m cool wit it — Yoshikage Barack 🦋 (@Barackage) November 11, 2021

Chadwick Boseman is irreplaceable tho so instead of recast, M'Baku as the new Black Panther would be nice! Damn if only Marvel didn't kill N'Jadaka…. — Alverly Noverianto (@alverlynd) November 11, 2021

Give the black panther to M’Baku — Jacob🔴 #OleIN (@MUFCJacob1) November 11, 2021

New Black Panther Art Sees Shuri Taking The Throne Of Wakanda 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Write her out, make M’Baku Black Panther. — Ryan Michael Jett (@TtejNayr) November 11, 2021

Enough of this nonsense 😒. Make M’Baku Black Panther (who I wanted from the beginning) and you can recast Shuri with a snapping turtle nobody GAF about her or her character anyway. Problem solved. https://t.co/TbcenY3oUh pic.twitter.com/1OKUL254gO — Darth Django (@Dark_Stark88) November 11, 2021

Winston Duke’s M’Baku could be replacing T’Challa as the new Black Panther!!!!!! This is a PERFECT and SMART choice. We could quite possibly see him and Storm together!!!! — Professor Wright 🎓 (@Savion) November 11, 2021

I’m sure M’Baku would be a great Black Panther thanks. https://t.co/bZrjRtSMzE — RkSeabrun ⁷ (@ReginaKSeabrun) November 11, 2021

We know that Duke will be back as the head of the Jabari Tribe, and he’s a great actor who also happens to be built like a brick sh*thouse that’s also voicing Batman on a new podcast, so his ass-kicking or superhero credentials aren’t in question. A lot of folks would love to see it happen, though, but we won’t find out until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is much closer to release.