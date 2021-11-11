MCU Fans Would Love To See M’Baku As The New Black Panther
Yesterday brought another flurry of fact, rumor, speculation, scuttlebutt and almost everything in between concerning Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Letitia Wright was once again at the center of the storm.
The Hollywood Reporter brought word that the actress still isn’t vaccinated, and with production currently on hiatus until early 2022 after her on-set injury turned out to be much more serious than expected, the backlash against Shuri inheriting the mantle of the title hero is growing stronger by the day.
As if right on cue, several so-called insiders, scoopers and tipsters claimed that while Shuri would become the new Black Panther during Wakanda Forever, she’d voluntarily hand over the title to someone else before the credits rolled. Who, you may ask? Well, according to Giant Freakin Robot, it’s set to be Winston Duke’s M’Baku, and people are here for it.
We know that Duke will be back as the head of the Jabari Tribe, and he’s a great actor who also happens to be built like a brick sh*thouse that’s also voicing Batman on a new podcast, so his ass-kicking or superhero credentials aren’t in question. A lot of folks would love to see it happen, though, but we won’t find out until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is much closer to release.