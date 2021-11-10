Black Panther Fans Hoping The Latest Letitia Wright Rumors Are True
This time last year, the vast majority of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were entirely supportive and fully on board with the idea of Letitia Wright assuming the mantle of the title hero in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and not just because there’s a precedent for it in the comic books.
The actress was one of the first movie’s highlights as the whip-smart Shuri, one of the most intelligent characters in the entire franchise. Replacing Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa is a close to impossible task, but his in-canon sister was deemed the most suitable candidate. For a while, that is.
Having already been derided for her purported anti-vax status before, the subject reared its head again recently, even leading to conspiracy theories that the real reason Wakanda Forever was shut down until 2022 was because she’s contracted COVID-19.
A new rumor sweeping the internet claims that Shuri will become the new Black Panther, but give up the title by the time the credits roll. As you can see from the reactions below, Twitter is fully in support of the idea.
While the story remains entirely speculative for now, having been touted by insider Grace Randolph and then Giant Freakin Robot, Wright’s standing has taken such a hit among the online community that they’d rather she didn’t inherit the mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at all, never mind only hold it for a little while.