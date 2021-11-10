Black Panther Fans Hoping The Latest Letitia Wright Rumors Are True

This time last year, the vast majority of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were entirely supportive and fully on board with the idea of Letitia Wright assuming the mantle of the title hero in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and not just because there’s a precedent for it in the comic books.

The actress was one of the first movie’s highlights as the whip-smart Shuri, one of the most intelligent characters in the entire franchise. Replacing Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa is a close to impossible task, but his in-canon sister was deemed the most suitable candidate. For a while, that is.

Having already been derided for her purported anti-vax status before, the subject reared its head again recently, even leading to conspiracy theories that the real reason Wakanda Forever was shut down until 2022 was because she’s contracted COVID-19.

A new rumor sweeping the internet claims that Shuri will become the new Black Panther, but give up the title by the time the credits roll. As you can see from the reactions below, Twitter is fully in support of the idea.

Screw Shuri, Okoye should become Black Panther — allan 👻 (@scryingshame) November 9, 2021

These Black Panther 2 rumors have me very excited bc lord knows I’m barely gonna be able to handle Shuri taking up the mantle when the actress is 🥴 — Manveer Sandhu (@manveerksandhu) November 9, 2021

Shit man, Shuri is supposed to be the smartest person in the MCU and she's being played by Letitia Wright. Hollywood baby — Raoul (@RaoulGM) November 10, 2021

Letitia Wright should be fired from the MCU — Anothermillennialreviewer (@AnothermillennR) November 9, 2021

Yes I know Black Panther 2 is coming out too. The original Black Panther was an amazing movie but it fell flat CGI wise and I hate Marvel for that. Everything going on with Letitia Wright has totally crushed any excitement for the sequel. https://t.co/m8g3aikpQE — Bleeze Nash AKA Young Inhaler (@BleezeNash) November 9, 2021

New Black Panther Art Sees Shuri Taking The Throne Of Wakanda 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

#BlackPanther is the greatest Marvel movie if for no other reason than the acting. Top tier performances.



Whomever casted Letitia Wright as Shuri is absolutely fired. She did a fine job but shes an antiscience nut, how can she be Shuri 😪 just sad



Nakia should be Black Panther. — Vaccines Are A Privilege (@TheNotoriousLIZ) November 8, 2021

Mashallah we won't see Shuri(Letitia Wright) as Black panther. https://t.co/CWI5rtTvP4 — Baittosai (@Baithoven8) November 8, 2021

I don't think Shuri will be Black Panther for very long considering all the anti vaxx stuff Letitia Wright has been on….



Ntm Shuri wasn't Black Panther for that long on the comics either. — Salty | Hawkeye era 💜 (@BirdIsSalty) November 8, 2021

While the story remains entirely speculative for now, having been touted by insider Grace Randolph and then Giant Freakin Robot, Wright’s standing has taken such a hit among the online community that they’d rather she didn’t inherit the mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at all, never mind only hold it for a little while.