MCU Fans Are Outraged Shuri Could Be The Next Black Panther

The latest intel points to Shuri inheriting her brother’s mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — and, though it’s what we all expected, MCU fans are fuming about this on social media. Following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman last year, Marvel Studios elected to retool the sequel around the film’s supporting cast, with it heavily rumored that Letitia Wright’s genius Wakandan princess would become the next Black Panther.

Folks might’ve been OK with this turn of events, but since then Wright has severely damaged her reputation with her vocal anti-vaccine views. In fact, it’s been reported that the actress has been espousing her viewpoints on set of Wakanda Forever, though this is something she’s denied. So that hasn’t exactly helped people warm up to the idea of her superhero promotion, to put it mildly.

A little difficult to see Shuri as the hero when the actress is literally putting every other crew and cast member in danger daily to make this https://t.co/7zhGOTE6yo — kayla (@kaylaphaneuf) November 5, 2021

Some are already seeing Namor as the hero…

this movie is inherently flimsy because it will be really hard for me to not root for the bad guy here https://t.co/XAm2ApWC2r — 100% Cherry-Cola (@abillionandtwo) November 5, 2021

Besides that, many don’t feel that Shuri is the right person to take over from T’Challa from a story and character standpoint. In fact, a lot of Twitter users are voicing their opinion that Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia should be the new Black Panther instead.

Letitia Wright’s increasingly bad takes aren’t even the biggest problem with Shuri being the lead; my issue is that Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia was explicitly setup as wanting to be the Black Panther, she’s an incredible actress, and yet ever since 2018 they’ve forgotten she exists. https://t.co/Y4Y2CTXBS0 — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) November 5, 2021

Still think Nakia should have been the lead for Black Panther 2. She’s a born leader and was always right about what Wakanda should be. Shuri is an unserious whiz kid.



Plus, Lupita is a straight up star. https://t.co/gNufSTGCQN — MCUfeld (@MCUfeld) November 5, 2021

Putting aside any feelings I have about Wright, as someone who loves Shuri as a character I will always maintain that Nakia’s the better choice. She’s the more interesting character and the one who better slots into T’Challa’s place thematically. https://t.co/AQWUpWoXsD — Nicholas Moore says ACAB (@NicholasMoore16) November 5, 2021

On the other hand, a once-controversial idea seems to be gaining more traction online: some want Marvel to recast Boseman and continue on with the character of T’Challa.

I do not like the sound of Shuri being the main Black Panther in the MCU. M’Baku or Nakia being BP sounds even worse. I’d prefer they just recast T’Challa — 🐝JoeDawg🐝 (@JoeDawg18) November 5, 2021

Recasting>>Shuri being the new BP https://t.co/yHDOglIOiP — Shin #ThankYouMiura🎄 (@PE_Shill) November 4, 2021

Alternatively, others want Shuri to be recast entirely.

Shuri being the new Panther is great. It’s Letitia being able to continue playing her that I have an issue with. https://t.co/ioL1T6jYl1 — 𝕯iana.  (@HailMother) November 4, 2021

This intel, and the outrage surrounding it, comes at a time when production on Wakanda Forever has been put on hold due to an injury Letitia Wright received back in August. Director Ryan Coogler had been shooting as much as possible around her absence ever since but he’s now been forced to shut up shop until the actress has fully recovered. It’s probably a good thing that Marvel recently pushed its release date back to November 2022.

Do you want to see Shuri as the franchise’s new lead in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Sound off in the comments.